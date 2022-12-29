Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.000 today or 0.67% to $0.070


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Down five consecutive days, down 9.78% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Dec. 20, 2022, when it fell 11.72%

--Down 34.03% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 58.97% year-to-date

--Down 89.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.26% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2021), when it traded at $0.172

--Down 63.16% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.69% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.069; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062

--Down 1.38% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -4.52% 0.07036 End-of-day quote.-59.35%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pFrench biotech Cellectis takes stake in Mayflower-backed startup Primera
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.71% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Gained 0.50% to $16598.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUtilities Up as Momentum Builds in Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Up, Paring Deep 2022 Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.51% to 97.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.48% to $1.0664 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.28% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 1.08% to 133.03 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
4Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
5China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

HOT NEWS