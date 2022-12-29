Dogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.000 today or 0.67% to $0.070

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Down five consecutive days, down 9.78% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Dec. 20, 2022, when it fell 11.72%

--Down 34.03% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 58.97% year-to-date

--Down 89.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.26% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2021), when it traded at $0.172

--Down 63.16% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.69% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.069; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062

--Down 1.38% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1740ET