Dogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.143 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.67% to $0.143

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.2% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 7, 2022 when it fell 6.53%

--Up 10.9% month-to-date

--Down 15.88% year-to-date

--Down 78.74% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 165.41% from 52 weeks ago (March 31, 2021), when it traded at $0.054

--Traded as low as 0.138

--Down 4.14% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1731ET