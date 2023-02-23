Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Lost 0.70% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 0.70% to $0.084


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 14, 2023, when it traded at $0.083

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 4.42% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 11, 2023, when it fell 8.31%

--Down 11.55% month-to-date

--Up 19.57% year-to-date

--Down 87.51% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 32.01% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 24, 2022), when it traded at $0.124

--Down 49.11% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 68.17% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.084

--Down 1.13% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) 0.05% 0.08548 End-of-day quote.21.77%
