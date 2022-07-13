Dogecoin Lost 0.71% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.000 today or 0.71% to $0.060

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 20, 2022 when it traded at $0.060

--Down six consecutive days, down 15.05% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 24.14%

--Down 4.83% month-to-date

--Down 64.76% year-to-date

--Down 91.09% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.49% from 52 weeks ago (July 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.197

--Down 81.49% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.00% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.058; lowest intraday level since June 20, 2022 when it hit $0.057

--Down 4.79% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1733ET