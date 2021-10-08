Log in
Dogecoin Lost 0.90% to $0.243 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 0.90% to $0.243

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.21% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 29, 2021, when it fell 5.66%

--Up 20.26% month-to-date

--Up 4768.6% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 63.88% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8014.33% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 9, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 63.88% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8014.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.241

--Down 1.80% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1733ET

