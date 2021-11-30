Log in
Dogecoin Lost 0.92% to $0.216 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/30/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 0.92% to $0.216

--Down three of the past five days

--Down 20.82% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 26.99%

--Up 4219.8% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 67.95% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7099.67% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 1, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 67.95% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7099.67% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.213

--Down 2.18% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-21 1731ET

HOT NEWS