Dogecoin Lost 1.24% to $0.246 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 1.24% to $0.246

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 29, 2021, when it dropped 1.88%

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.33% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 29, 2021, when it fell 2.38%

--Up 21.36% month-to-date

--Up 4813% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 63.55% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8088.33% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 63.55% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8088.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.237

--Down 4.61% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 26, 2021, when it was down as much as 7.02%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1732ET