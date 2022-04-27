Dogecoin Lost 1.45% to $0.139 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 1.45% to $0.139

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down two consecutive days, down 11.87% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 12, 2022 when it fell 12.24%

--Down 0.11% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Feb. 2022 when it dropped 8.61%

--Down 18.27% year-to-date

--Down 79.34% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 54.64% from 52 weeks ago (April 28, 2021), when it traded at $0.307

--Down 79.34% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.44% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

