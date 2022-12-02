Dogecoin Lost 1.55% to $0.099 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 1.55% to $0.099

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.1% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.34%

--Down 41.61% year-to-date

--Down 85.24% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.37% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2021), when it traded at $0.200

--Down 50.37% from its 52-week high of $0.200 on Dec. 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 98.82% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.096

--Down 5.19% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1731ET