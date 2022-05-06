Dogecoin Lost 1.70% to $0.127 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 1.70% to $0.127

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 22, 2022 when it traded at $0.123

--Down of the past 11 days

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.98% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 27, 2022 when it fell 11.87%

--Down 25.4% year-to-date

--Down 81.14% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 80.50% from 52 weeks ago (May 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.652

--Down 81.14% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.123; lowest intraday level since March 23, 2022 when it hit $0.121

--Down 4.51% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1729ET