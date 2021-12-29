Dogecoin Lost 1.83% to $0.171 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 1.83% to $0.171

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it traded at $0.168

--Down four consecutive days, down 11.41% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 6, 2021, when it fell 16.05%

--Down 20.69% month-to-date

--Up 3326% year-to-date

--Down 74.58% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3326.00% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2020), when it traded at $0.005

--Down 74.58% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3326.00% from its 52-week low of $0.005 on Dec. 31, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.168; lowest intraday level since Dec. 21, 2021, when it hit $0.166

--Down 3.98% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1732ET