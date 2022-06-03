Dogecoin Lost 1.86% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 1.86% to $0.081

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 52.65% year-to-date

--Down 88.03% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 78.98% from 52 weeks ago (June 4, 2021), when it traded at $0.384

--Down 78.98% from its 52-week high of $0.384 on June 4, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2.76% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.079

--Down 3.45% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1737ET