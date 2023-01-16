Dogecoin Lost 1.92% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 1.92% to $0.084

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it dropped 3.48%

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.82% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 29, 2022, when it fell 4.78%

--Up 19.31% month-to-date

--Up 19.31% year-to-date

--Down 87.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.75% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2022), when it traded at $0.167

--Down 50.13% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 67.81% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.082

--Down 4.65% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 30, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.62%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1738ET