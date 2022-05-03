Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 1.97% to $0.128


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 22, 2022 when it traded at $0.123

--Down of the past 14 days

--Down eight consecutive days, down 19.1% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell 22.44%

--Down 24.98% year-to-date

--Down 81.04% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.76% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2021), when it traded at $0.550

--Down 81.04% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 14.23% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.126

--Down 3.05% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1729ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.89% to $2774.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.80% to $37633.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pRussia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
RE
05:25pMajority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05:21pHigher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada
RE
05:21pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces New CFO
PU
05:21pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year
PU
05:16pSupreme Court draft abortion opinion sparks protests on both sides of debate
RE
05:16pUtilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS