Dogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 1.97% to $0.128

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 22, 2022 when it traded at $0.123

--Down of the past 14 days

--Down eight consecutive days, down 19.1% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 24, 2022, when it fell 22.44%

--Down 24.98% year-to-date

--Down 81.04% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.76% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2021), when it traded at $0.550

--Down 81.04% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 14.23% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.126

--Down 3.05% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1729ET