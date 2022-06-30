Dogecoin Lost 10.09% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.007 today or 10.09% to $0.063

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 22, 2022 when it traded at $0.062

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 12.21%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 26.82% month-to-date

--Down 62.97% year-to-date

--Down 90.64% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.17% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it traded at $0.244

--Down 80.55% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.10% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.062

--Down 11.47% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 13.53%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1729ET