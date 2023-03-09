Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 10.80% to $0.064

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 9, 2022, when it dropped 18.95%

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down four consecutive days, down 14.74% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 25, 2023, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it fell 27.19%

--Down 19.89% month-to-date

--Down 8.7% year-to-date

--Down 90.47% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 44.85% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it traded at $0.117

--Down 61.14% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.42% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.064; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062

--Down 10.80% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 13.40%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1730ET