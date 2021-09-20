Dogecoin Lost 11.50% to $0.209 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.027 today or 11.50% to $0.209

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 6, 2021, when it traded at $0.207

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it dropped 17.92%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 12.73% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 9, 2021, when it fell 18.44%

--Down 24.44% month-to-date

--Up 4089.8% year-to-date

--Down 68.92% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6883.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 68.92% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6883.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.199; lowest intraday level since Aug. 6, 2021, when it hit $0.199

--Down 15.81% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was down as much as 29.76%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1733ET