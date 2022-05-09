Dogecoin Lost 12.97% to $0.109 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.016 today or 12.97% to $0.109

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 13, 2021 when it traded at $0.094

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it dropped 17.92%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 15.47% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 4, 2021, when it fell 16.62%

--Down 17.66% month-to-date

--Down 36.1% year-to-date

--Down 83.85% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.28% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it traded at $0.459

--Down 79.72% from its 52-week high of $0.537 on May 14, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 0.106; lowest intraday level since April 14, 2021 when it hit $0.092

--Down 15.49% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it was down as much as 16.14%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1731ET