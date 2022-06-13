Dogecoin Lost 14.60% to $0.056 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.010 today or 14.60% to $0.056

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 31, 2021 when it traded at $0.054

--Largest percentage decrease since May 11, 2022 when it dropped 26.61%

--Down seven consecutive days, down 31.26% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 3, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending May 14, 2022 when it fell 32.46%

--Down 34.67% month-to-date

--Down 66.94% year-to-date

--Down 91.64% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 82.57% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.323

--Down 82.64% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 0.052; lowest intraday level since March 26, 2021 when it hit $0.051

--Down 20.69% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since May 11, 2022 when it was down as much as 33.93%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

