Dogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 2.02% to $0.068
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063
--Down six consecutive days, down 11.6% over this period
--Longest losing streak since July 13, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days
--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Dec. 21, 2022, when it fell 13.29%
--Down 35.36% month-to-date
--Down 59.8% year-to-date
--Down 89.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 59.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2021), when it traded at $0.170
--Down 63.91% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 36.87% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.066; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062
--Down 5.62% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.16%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-30-22 1740ET