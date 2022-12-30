Advanced search
Dogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.001 today or 2.02% to $0.068


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Down six consecutive days, down 11.6% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 13, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Dec. 21, 2022, when it fell 13.29%

--Down 35.36% month-to-date

--Down 59.8% year-to-date

--Down 89.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.80% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2021), when it traded at $0.170

--Down 63.91% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.87% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.066; lowest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $0.062

--Down 5.62% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.16%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) 0.80% 0.07092 End-of-day quote.-59.03%
