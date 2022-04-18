Log in
News: Latest News
Dogecoin Lost 2.22% to $0.139 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/18/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 2.22% to $0.139


--Down three consecutive days, down 4.68% over this period

--Down 0.37% month-to-date

--Down 18.48% year-to-date

--Down 79.39% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.39% from 52 weeks ago (April 19, 2021), when it traded at $0.390

--Down 79.39% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 24.12% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.134; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2022 when it hit $0.132

--Down 5.94% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1729ET

HOT NEWS