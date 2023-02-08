Dogecoin Lost 2.48% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 2.48% to $0.090

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 30, 2023, when it traded at $0.087

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 5.61% month-to-date

--Up 27.59% year-to-date

--Down 86.68% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.54% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 9, 2022), when it traded at $0.159

--Down 45.70% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 79.46% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.088; lowest intraday level since Jan. 31, 2023, when it hit $0.086

--Down 3.89% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1729ET