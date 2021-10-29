Dogecoin Lost 2.61% to $0.293 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 2.61% to $0.293

--Down two of the past three days

--Up 44.83% month-to-date; On pace for best month since April 2021 when it gained 509.26%

--Up 5763.4% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 56.5% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9672.33% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 30, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 56.50% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9672.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.278

--Down 7.61% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1733ET