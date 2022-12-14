Advanced search
Dogecoin Lost 2.63% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 2.63% to $0.089


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.089

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 16.15% month-to-date

--Down 47.86% year-to-date

--Down 86.82% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.11% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.182

--Down 54.05% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.54% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.088

--Down 4.10% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) 0.81% 0.09102 End-of-day quote.-47.42%
