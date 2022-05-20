Log in
Dogecoin Lost 2.82% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 2.82% to $0.084


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since May 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.081

--Down three of the past five days

--Down 36.58% month-to-date

--Down 50.77% year-to-date

--Down 87.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.332

--Down 79.62% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.79% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.082

--Down 4.46% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pEntergy shuts down Michigan nuclear power plant
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.29% to 95.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 1.46% to $1.0565 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.87% to $1.2493 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 1.04% to 127.88 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pParthenon fragment from Italy can stay in Greece 'forever,' Greek ministry says
RE
05:34pMoody's downgrades Ukraine to "Caa3" on debt uncertainty
RE
05:32pBear market beckons as stock volatility continues in 2022
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.82% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 2.67% to $1957.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
