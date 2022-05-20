Dogecoin Lost 2.82% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 2.82% to $0.084
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since May 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.081
--Down three of the past five days
--Down 36.58% month-to-date
--Down 50.77% year-to-date
--Down 87.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 74.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.332
--Down 79.62% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 4.79% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.082
--Down 4.46% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
