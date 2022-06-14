Dogecoin Lost 3.11% to $0.055 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 3.11% to $0.055

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 31, 2021 when it traded at $0.054

--Down eight consecutive days, down 33.4% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 3, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 12, 2022 when it fell 40.06%

--Down 36.7% month-to-date

--Down 67.97% year-to-date

--Down 91.9% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 82.90% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.319

--Down 83.18% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 0.050; lowest intraday level since March 6, 2021 when it hit $0.049

--Down 11.56% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

