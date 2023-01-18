Advanced search
Dogecoin Lost 3.13% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 3.13% to $0.081


--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it dropped 3.48%

--Down four consecutive days, down 6.16% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 30, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 30, 2022, when it fell 8.39%

--Up 15.22% month-to-date

--Up 15.22% year-to-date

--Down 87.97% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.90% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2022), when it traded at $0.162

--Down 51.84% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 62.05% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.078

--Down 6.90% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.16%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1730ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -0.97% 0.08285 End-of-day quote.18.02%
