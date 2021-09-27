Dogecoin Lost 3.36% to $0.201 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.007 today or 3.36% to $0.201

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 5, 2021, when it traded at $0.201

--Down nine of the past 10 days

--Down five consecutive days, down 11.25% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 10, 2021, when it fell for 5 straight trading days

--Down 27.49% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2020 when it dropped 33.33%

--Up 3920.6% year-to-date

--Down 70.17% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6601.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 70.17% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6601.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.200

--Down 3.62% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET