Dogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 3.51% to $0.067

--Largest percentage decrease since July 12, 2022 when it dropped 5.04%

--Down two of the past three days

--Up 6.83% month-to-date

--Down 60.44% year-to-date

--Down 90% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.20% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it traded at $0.188

--Down 79.22% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.71% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.067

--Down 4.45% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since July 13, 2022 when it was down as much as 4.79%

