Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.005 today or 3.51% to $0.136


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.136

--Largest percentage decrease since April 11, 2022 when it dropped 11.26%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.58% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 12, 2022 when it fell 12.24%

--Down 2.08% month-to-date

--Down 19.88% year-to-date

--Down 79.75% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.07% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.268

--Down 79.75% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.98% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.136

--Down 3.87% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNew York City's Central Park a 'lab' to study climate change
RE
05:55pCanada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau
RE
05:55pU.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser
RE
05:52pU.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'
RE
05:46pMusk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding for Twitter bid
RE
05:44pGap cuts quarterly sales forecast on challenges at Old Navy; brand head departs
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 93.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.0835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3029 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.39% to 128.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Somfy : Sales for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year

HOT NEWS