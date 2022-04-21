Dogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.005 today or 3.51% to $0.136

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2022 when it traded at $0.136

--Largest percentage decrease since April 11, 2022 when it dropped 11.26%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.58% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 12, 2022 when it fell 12.24%

--Down 2.08% month-to-date

--Down 19.88% year-to-date

--Down 79.75% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.07% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.268

--Down 79.75% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.98% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.136

--Down 3.87% at today's intraday low

