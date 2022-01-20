Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 3.55% to $0.156


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 11, 2022, when it traded at $0.153

--

--Down six consecutive days, down 17.72% over this period

--Down 8.36% month-to-date

--Down 8.36% year-to-date

--Down 76.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1820.42% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.008

--Down 76.84% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2130.43% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as $0.156

--Down 3.55% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pJudge orders detention for Oath Keeper charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition
RE
05:54pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
05:53pU.S. charges man with human smuggling after 4 freeze to death near Canada border
RE
05:50pBipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:38pTrump campaign officials, including Giuliani, oversaw 2020 fake electors' plan -CNN
RE
05:38pDogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEthereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTaiwan VP to make sensitive U.S. stopovers in visit to Honduras
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS