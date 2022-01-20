Dogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 3.55% to $0.156

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 11, 2022, when it traded at $0.153

--

--Down six consecutive days, down 17.72% over this period

--Down 8.36% month-to-date

--Down 8.36% year-to-date

--Down 76.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1820.42% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.008

--Down 76.84% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2130.43% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as $0.156

--Down 3.55% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET