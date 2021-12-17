Dogecoin Lost 3.60% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 3.60% to $0.170

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.28% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 6, 2021, when it fell 11.51%

--Down 21.32% month-to-date

--Up 3298.64% year-to-date

--Down 74.79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4148.30% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 18, 2020), when it traded at $0.004

--Down 74.79% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4148.30% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.162

--Down 8.10% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1750ET