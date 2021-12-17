Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Lost 3.60% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 3.60% to $0.170

--Down four of the past five days

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.28% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 6, 2021, when it fell 11.51%

--Down 21.32% month-to-date

--Up 3298.64% year-to-date

--Down 74.79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4148.30% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 18, 2020), when it traded at $0.004

--Down 74.79% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4148.30% from its 52-week low of $0.004 on Dec. 29, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.162

--Down 8.10% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1750ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBitcoin Lost 2.48% to $46945.82 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pEthereum Lost 2.92% to $3913.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pDogecoin Lost 3.60% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBrazil's oil auction raises $2 billion as Total, Shell pile in
RE
05:41pMercosur meeting ends without deal on import tariff cuts
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 90.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.70% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.26% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.29% to 113.71 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pCanada's Trudeau says Omicron spike 'scary,' Ottawa to lift Africa travel ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens
2Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

HOT NEWS