Dogecoin Lost 3.60% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.006 today or 3.60% to $0.170
--Down four of the past five days
--Down three consecutive days, down 9.28% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 6, 2021, when it fell 11.51%
--Down 21.32% month-to-date
--Up 3298.64% year-to-date
--Down 74.79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 4148.30% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 18, 2020), when it traded at $0.004
--Traded as low as 0.162
--Down 8.10% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
12-17-21 1750ET