Dogecoin Lost 3.68% to $0.202 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 3.68% to $0.202

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 5, 2021, when it traded at $0.201

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 15.94% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 10, 2021, when it fell for 5 straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 10, 2021, when it fell 21.97%

--Down 27.21% month-to-date

--Up 3935.8% year-to-date

--Down 70.06% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6626.33% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 70.06% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6626.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.200

--Down 4.72% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1732ET

HOT NEWS