Dogecoin Lost 3.80% to $0.208 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.008 today or 3.80% to $0.208

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.68% over this period

--Up 4055.8% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 69.17% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6826.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 2, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 69.17% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6826.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.206

--Down 4.60% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-21 1745ET