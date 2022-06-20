Log in
Dogecoin Lost 3.83% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.002 today or 3.83% to $0.060


--Down three of the past five days

--Down 30.71% month-to-date

--Down 64.94% year-to-date

--Down 91.14% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.69% from 52 weeks ago (June 21, 2021), when it traded at $0.211

--Down 81.59% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.38% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.057

--Down 7.57% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1730ET

