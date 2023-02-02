Dogecoin Lost 4.04% to $0.091 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.04% to $0.091

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 28, 2022, when it dropped 4.14%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.66% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 29, 2022, when it fell 4.78%

--Up 28.89% year-to-date

--Down 86.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.75% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 3, 2022), when it traded at $0.137

--Down 46.12% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.27% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.091

--Down 4.04% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1735ET