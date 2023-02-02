Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Lost 4.04% to $0.091 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.04% to $0.091


--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 28, 2022, when it dropped 4.14%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.66% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 29, 2022, when it fell 4.78%

--Up 28.89% year-to-date

--Down 86.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.75% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 3, 2022), when it traded at $0.137

--Down 46.12% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.27% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.091

--Down 4.04% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -2.23% 0.094 End-of-day quote.33.90%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pTense debate before Omar ousted from committee
RE
05:56pAmazon ceo says company will not expand physical fresh stores un…
RE
05:54pIndia's Crompton's misses Q3 profit view as inflation dents demand
RE
05:52pAmazon ceo says deals with selling partners were important to ho…
RE
05:51pAmazon ceo says second priority has been delivering orders faste…
RE
05:50pAmazon ceo says top priority in north american consumer business…
RE
05:45pAmazon ceo says he may jump on results calls from time to time m…
RE
05:42pSuspected Chinese "spy balloon" flying over the United States- U.S. officials
RE
05:42p3M foes act fast to capitalize on J&J’s talc bankruptcy defeat
RE
05:41pBrazil's Lula says he could review central bank's autonomy after end of current head's term
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit
2Analyst recommendations: EasyJet, Fedex, McDonald's, Meta, Pets at Home..
3Evolution: Year-end report 2022
4Adani Group chairman says withdrew share sale to insulate investors fro..
5EKPO to develop and supply fuel cell stacks for a European OEM

HOT NEWS