Dogecoin Lost 4.08% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.08% to $0.088

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 33.66% month-to-date

--Down 48.51% year-to-date

--Down 86.98% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 82.35% from 52 weeks ago (May 17, 2021), when it traded at $0.497

--Up 9.61% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.086

--Down 6.29% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1735ET