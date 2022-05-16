Dogecoin Lost 4.08% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.08% to $0.088
--Down two of the past three days
--Down 33.66% month-to-date
--Down 48.51% year-to-date
--Down 86.98% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 82.35% from 52 weeks ago (May 17, 2021), when it traded at $0.497
--Down 82.35% from its 52-week high of $0.497 on May 17, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 9.61% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.086
--Down 6.29% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
