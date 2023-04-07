Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.13% to $0.082
--Down three consecutive days, down 17.26% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 10, 2022, when it fell 21.69%
--Up 6.63% month-to-date
--Up 16.3% year-to-date
--Down 87.86% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (April 8, 2022), when it traded at $0.145
--Down 48.20% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 63.57% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.081
--Down 4.84% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
04-07-23 1729ET