Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.13% to $0.082

--Down three consecutive days, down 17.26% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 10, 2022, when it fell 21.69%

--Up 6.63% month-to-date

--Up 16.3% year-to-date

--Down 87.86% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (April 8, 2022), when it traded at $0.145

--Down 48.20% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.57% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.081

--Down 4.84% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1729ET