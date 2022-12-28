Dogecoin Lost 4.14% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 4.14% to $0.070

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it dropped 8.22%

--Down four consecutive days, down 9.18% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 17, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 14.61%

--Down 33.58% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 58.7% year-to-date

--Down 89.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.92% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.171

--Down 62.92% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.63% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.070; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $0.070

--Down 5.03% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.16%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1738ET