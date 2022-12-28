Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Lost 4.14% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 4.14% to $0.070


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.063

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it dropped 8.22%

--Down four consecutive days, down 9.18% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 17, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 14.61%

--Down 33.58% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 58.7% year-to-date

--Down 89.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.92% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.171

--Down 62.92% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.63% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.070; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $0.070

--Down 5.03% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.16%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -2.63% 0.07369 End-of-day quote.-57.43%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pAnglo American, Codelco evaluate shipment plans after Chile port closes
RE
05:58pAustralia says no change to rules regarding travellers from China
RE
05:39pDogecoin Lost 4.14% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEthereum Lost 1.94% to $1186.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBitcoin Lost 1.09% to $16516.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pMusk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
RE
05:36pLockheed's Sikorsky seeks review of Black Hawk replacement contract
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.27% to 97.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.27% to $1.0613 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.08% to $1.2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
3Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
4CanSino Biologics : First Overseas Shipment of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia ..
5Southwest Airlines flight disruptions no longer weather driven, U.S. sa..

HOT NEWS