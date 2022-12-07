Dogecoin Lost 4.20% to $0.095 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.20% to $0.095

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 26, 2022, when it traded at $0.090

--Down three consecutive days, down 7.81% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.12%

--Down 9.87% month-to-date

--Down 43.95% year-to-date

--Down 85.83% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.90% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.180

--Down 50.62% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 90.83% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.093; lowest intraday level since Nov. 28, 2022, when it hit $0.091

--Down 6.84% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 13.40%

