Dogecoin Lost 4.31% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.007 today or 4.31% to $0.146

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.97% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 14.3%

--Up 3.51% month-to-date

--Down 14.09% year-to-date

--Down 78.28% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 109.11% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it traded at $0.070

--Down 78.28% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 204.96% from its 52-week low of $0.048 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.145

--Down 5.39% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1733ET