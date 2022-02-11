Dogecoin Lost 4.31% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.007 today or 4.31% to $0.146
--Down three of the past four days
--Down two consecutive days, down 7.97% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 14.3%
--Up 3.51% month-to-date
--Down 14.09% year-to-date
--Down 78.28% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 109.11% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it traded at $0.070
--Down 78.28% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 204.96% from its 52-week low of $0.048 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.145
--Down 5.39% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-11-22 1733ET