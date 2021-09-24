Dogecoin Lost 4.36% to $0.212 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.010 today or 4.36% to $0.212

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.44% over this period

--Down 23.56% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2020 when it dropped 33.33%

--Up 4138.4% year-to-date

--Down 68.56% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6964.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 25, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 68.56% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6964.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.198

--Down 10.84% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1729ET