Dogecoin Lost 4.41% to $0.076 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 4.41% to $0.076

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 12, 2021 when it traded at $0.071

--Largest percentage decrease since June 1, 2022 when it dropped 6.92%

--Down four consecutive days, down 7.59% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 3, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending May 26, 2022 when it fell 7.79%

--Down 12.17% month-to-date

--Down 55.55% year-to-date

--Down 88.76% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 76.37% from 52 weeks ago (June 11, 2021), when it traded at $0.320

--Down 77.04% from its 52-week high of $0.330 on June 13, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 0.074; lowest intraday level since May 12, 2022 when it hit $0.066

--Down 6.30% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 1, 2022 when it was down as much as 8.30%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1730ET