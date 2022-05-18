Dogecoin Lost 4.52% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.52% to $0.085

--Down three of the past five days

--Down 35.45% month-to-date

--Down 49.9% year-to-date

--Down 87.34% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.47% from 52 weeks ago (May 19, 2021), when it traded at $0.348

--Down 79.25% from its 52-week high of $0.411 on June 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.65% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.084

--Down 5.94% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

