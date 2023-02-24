Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Dogecoin Lost 4.56% to $0.080 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.56% to $0.080


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 12, 2023, when it traded at $0.080

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it dropped 8.72%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down four consecutive days, down 8.78% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 18, 2023, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Feb. 11, 2023, when it fell 10.58%

--Down 15.59% month-to-date

--Up 14.11% year-to-date

--Down 88.08% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 35.79% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 25, 2022), when it traded at $0.125

--Down 51.44% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 60.49% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.080; lowest intraday level since Feb. 13, 2023, when it hit $0.080

--Down 5.16% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it was down as much as 10.21%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -1.47% 0.08422 End-of-day quote.19.97%
