Dogecoin Lost 4.60% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.60% to $0.081

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 24, 2022, when it traded at $0.081

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 11.6% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.12%

--Down 23.87% month-to-date

--Down 52.66% year-to-date

--Down 88.03% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.53% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 17, 2021), when it traded at $0.170

--Down 58.29% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 61.19% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.080; lowest intraday level since Nov. 23, 2022, when it hit $0.078

--Down 5.78% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1729ET