Dogecoin Lost 4.68% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.68% to $0.090

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.089

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it dropped 9.16%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.56% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.34%

--Down 14.96% month-to-date

--Down 47.12% year-to-date

--Down 86.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.64% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.157

--Down 53.40% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 80.06% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.085; lowest intraday level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it hit $0.081

--Down 9.91% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 13.40%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1731ET