Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dogecoin Lost 4.68% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.68% to $0.090


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it traded at $0.089

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it dropped 9.16%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.56% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.34%

--Down 14.96% month-to-date

--Down 47.12% year-to-date

--Down 86.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.64% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.157

--Down 53.40% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 80.06% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.085; lowest intraday level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it hit $0.081

--Down 9.91% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it was down as much as 13.40%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD) -3.73% 0.0927 End-of-day quote.-46.45%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Up on Fed Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pIndustrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:39pMaterials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit
RE
05:38pEnergy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
3Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS