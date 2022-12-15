Dogecoin Lost 4.83% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.004 today or 4.83% to $0.085
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 24, 2022, when it traded at $0.081
--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 28, 2022, when it dropped 9.16%
--Down four of the past five days
--Down two consecutive days, down 7.33% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 12.34%
--Down 20.2% month-to-date
--Down 50.38% year-to-date
--Down 87.46% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 52.04% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.176
--Down 56.27% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 68.96% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 0.084; lowest intraday level since Nov. 25, 2022, when it hit $0.081
--Down 5.38% at today's intraday low
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-15-22 1731ET