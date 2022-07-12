Dogecoin Lost 5.04% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.003 today or 5.04% to $0.060

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 20, 2022 when it traded at $0.060

--Down five consecutive days, down 14.44% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022 when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending June 16, 2022 when it fell 19.77%

--Down 4.15% month-to-date

--Down 64.5% year-to-date

--Down 91.03% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.201

--Down 81.36% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.86% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.060; lowest intraday level since June 21, 2022 when it hit $0.059

--Down 5.78% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

