Dogecoin Lost 5.13% to $0.200 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is down $0.011 today or 5.13% to $0.200

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 29, 2021, when it traded at $0.196

--Down three of the past four days

--Up 3909.6% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 70.26% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6582.67% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 4, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 70.26% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6582.67% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.191; lowest intraday level since July 24, 2021 when it hit $0.188

--Down 9.53% at today's intraday low

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1738ET